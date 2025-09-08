Spain Imposes Ban on Weapon Transport to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Spain has taken a significant diplomatic step by banning ships and aircraft carrying weapons or military-grade jet fuel from reaching Israel through its ports or using its airspace. This move comes as a protest against Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip, which Spain has been critical of.

The Israeli foreign ministry labeled the ban as antisemitic, prompting a response from Spain, which had recognized a Palestinian state in May 2024. Spain's government further stated it would reject entry for those directly involved in what it describes as 'genocide' in Gaza, a charge Israel contests.

The Spanish government defended its stance, aligning it with national sentiment for peace and human rights. Meanwhile, Israel has issued its entry ban against certain Spanish officials, escalating the diplomatic tensions. Spain remains firm in its commitment to fighting antisemitism, despite the conflict at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)