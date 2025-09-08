Left Menu

Spain Imposes Ban on Weapon Transport to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Spain has banned ships and aircraft carrying weapons to Israel in response to Israel's military offensive in Gaza. The move has been criticized by Israel as antisemitic. Spain also barred individuals involved in what it called 'genocide' in Gaza from entering the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:19 IST
Spain Imposes Ban on Weapon Transport to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain has taken a significant diplomatic step by banning ships and aircraft carrying weapons or military-grade jet fuel from reaching Israel through its ports or using its airspace. This move comes as a protest against Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip, which Spain has been critical of.

The Israeli foreign ministry labeled the ban as antisemitic, prompting a response from Spain, which had recognized a Palestinian state in May 2024. Spain's government further stated it would reject entry for those directly involved in what it describes as 'genocide' in Gaza, a charge Israel contests.

The Spanish government defended its stance, aligning it with national sentiment for peace and human rights. Meanwhile, Israel has issued its entry ban against certain Spanish officials, escalating the diplomatic tensions. Spain remains firm in its commitment to fighting antisemitism, despite the conflict at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Land for Job' Case: Debate on Corruption Charges

Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Land for Job' Case: Debate on Corruption Charges

 India
2
Odisha PSC Ordered to Share Interview Marks with Aspirant

Odisha PSC Ordered to Share Interview Marks with Aspirant

 India
3
Fugitive Driver Nabbed in Rajouri: Justice Catches Up

Fugitive Driver Nabbed in Rajouri: Justice Catches Up

 India
4
Supreme Court's Temporary Pause on FTC Commissioner's Reinstatement

Supreme Court's Temporary Pause on FTC Commissioner's Reinstatement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025