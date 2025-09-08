Left Menu

Court Upholds $83.3M Verdict Against Trump in Carroll Defamation Case

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court upheld an $83.3 million verdict against President Donald Trump for defamation concerning E. Jean Carroll's 2019 rape claim, rejecting Trump's presidential immunity argument. Trump's legal team maintains his innocence amid ongoing legal battles, while Carroll anticipates the case closure for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court has upheld an $83.3 million jury verdict against U.S. President Donald Trump. This decision relates to claims by writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleged her reputation was damaged when Trump denied her 2019 rape accusation.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Trump's argument for presidential immunity regarding the January 2024 verdict. Previously, in June, the court upheld another $5 million verdict against Trump for sexual abuse and defamation, while clearing him of rape charges.

The latest decision is part of a series of legal challenges Trump has faced since leaving the White House in 2021. Carol's lawyer expressed satisfaction with the court's decision and looks forward to concluding the appellate process, while Trump's team maintains his focus on his presidential mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

