Court Upholds $83.3M Verdict Against Trump in Carroll Defamation Case

A federal appeals court has upheld an $83.3 million jury verdict against U.S. President Donald Trump. This decision relates to claims by writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleged her reputation was damaged when Trump denied her 2019 rape accusation.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Trump's argument for presidential immunity regarding the January 2024 verdict. Previously, in June, the court upheld another $5 million verdict against Trump for sexual abuse and defamation, while clearing him of rape charges.

The latest decision is part of a series of legal challenges Trump has faced since leaving the White House in 2021. Carol's lawyer expressed satisfaction with the court's decision and looks forward to concluding the appellate process, while Trump's team maintains his focus on his presidential mission.

