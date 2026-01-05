Supreme Court's Mixed Verdict in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict on Monday in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, denying bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam while granting it to Gulfisha Fatima and others. The decision was based on the 'hierarchy of participation' in the alleged conspiracy.

As attributed by Delhi Police, the riots were the result of a pre-planned conspiracy led by Khalid. He delivered speeches urging the public to protest during US President Donald Trump's visit to India on February 24-25, 2020, with the alleged aim of internationalizing claims of minority persecution in India.

Imam was implicated in organizing road blockages and mobilizing protests, playing a critical role in the prolonged blockade at Shaheen Bagh. His activities were not limited to Delhi. Other accused individuals have been alleged to facilitate these protests through coordination, funding, and logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)