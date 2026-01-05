Left Menu

Supreme Court's Mixed Verdict in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

The Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case but granted it to others like Gulfisha Fatima, based on their roles. Khalid and Imam were accused of orchestrating the riots, while others allegedly coordinated or funded protest activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:35 IST
Supreme Court's Mixed Verdict in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict on Monday in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, denying bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam while granting it to Gulfisha Fatima and others. The decision was based on the 'hierarchy of participation' in the alleged conspiracy.

As attributed by Delhi Police, the riots were the result of a pre-planned conspiracy led by Khalid. He delivered speeches urging the public to protest during US President Donald Trump's visit to India on February 24-25, 2020, with the alleged aim of internationalizing claims of minority persecution in India.

Imam was implicated in organizing road blockages and mobilizing protests, playing a critical role in the prolonged blockade at Shaheen Bagh. His activities were not limited to Delhi. Other accused individuals have been alleged to facilitate these protests through coordination, funding, and logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government Lifts Import Ban on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke

Government Lifts Import Ban on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke

 India
2
Mamata Banerjee Raises Legal Battle Over Controversial Electoral Roll Changes

Mamata Banerjee Raises Legal Battle Over Controversial Electoral Roll Change...

 India
3
EU Extends Deadlines for SATA and TAP Divestments

EU Extends Deadlines for SATA and TAP Divestments

 Global
4
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Ca...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026