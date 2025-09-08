Left Menu

Master Key Thief Caught: The Downfall of 'Don'

Aman alias Don, a 23-year-old man from Paharganj, was arrested for using a master key to steal vehicles and snatch valuables in central Delhi. He has a history of over 38 criminal cases. Following a detailed investigation, he was captured with stolen goods, aiding further police inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:48 IST
Master Key Thief Caught: The Downfall of 'Don'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man known as Aman alias Don has been apprehended in central Delhi for a string of thefts involving the use of master keys to steal two-wheelers and snatch valuables from passersby.

Aman, notorious in Paharganj and acknowledged as a habitual offender, was traced through extensive CCTV footage analysis following a mobile phone theft report near Ganga Ram Hospital.

Authorities recovered stolen mobile phones, a pilfered scooter, and tools used in his crimes at the time of arrest, with investigations still underway to uncover more stolen items and accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

