Master Key Thief Caught: The Downfall of 'Don'

A 23-year-old man known as Aman alias Don has been apprehended in central Delhi for a string of thefts involving the use of master keys to steal two-wheelers and snatch valuables from passersby.

Aman, notorious in Paharganj and acknowledged as a habitual offender, was traced through extensive CCTV footage analysis following a mobile phone theft report near Ganga Ram Hospital.

Authorities recovered stolen mobile phones, a pilfered scooter, and tools used in his crimes at the time of arrest, with investigations still underway to uncover more stolen items and accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)