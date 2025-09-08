Master Key Thief Caught: The Downfall of 'Don'
Aman alias Don, a 23-year-old man from Paharganj, was arrested for using a master key to steal vehicles and snatch valuables in central Delhi. He has a history of over 38 criminal cases. Following a detailed investigation, he was captured with stolen goods, aiding further police inquiries.
A 23-year-old man known as Aman alias Don has been apprehended in central Delhi for a string of thefts involving the use of master keys to steal two-wheelers and snatch valuables from passersby.
Aman, notorious in Paharganj and acknowledged as a habitual offender, was traced through extensive CCTV footage analysis following a mobile phone theft report near Ganga Ram Hospital.
Authorities recovered stolen mobile phones, a pilfered scooter, and tools used in his crimes at the time of arrest, with investigations still underway to uncover more stolen items and accomplices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
