Delhi's Excise Policy Overhaul: Stakeholder Insights and Future Plans

A high-stakes meeting took place in Delhi as a government committee initiated consultations with liquor industry stakeholders to formulate a new excise policy. The high-level panel, led by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, convened its first gathering at the Delhi secretariat on Monday.

The meeting featured participation from four key liquor industry groups, including the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) and the Brewers' Association of India. The discussions focused on incorporating industry insights to craft a policy that aligns with social responsibility, according to officials.

Besides the PWD minister, other prominent figures present included Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Home Minister Ashish Sood, and top excise department officers. Looking ahead, the committee plans further consultations with retailers and intends to examine the excise regulations of neighboring states to refine their policy framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)