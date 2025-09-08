Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Gaza Amid 'Last Warning' Proposal

Israel continues its offensive in Gaza, destroying buildings alleged to house Hamas infrastructure. Amid escalating violence, US President Trump offers a 'last warning' proposal for ceasefire, involving hostage exchanges. Hamas calls proposed terms humiliating. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu insists the war will continue until all hostages are returned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grim escalation, Israel intensified its operations in Gaza, demolishing high-rise structures believed to harbor Hamas surveillance setups. The strategy has prompted massive evacuations ahead of an anticipated ground offensive, raising humanitarian concerns amid a burgeoning famine crisis in the region.

As tensions soared, US President Donald Trump issued a critical ceasefire proposal, highlighting reciprocal hostage exchanges. Labelled as a 'last warning,' the move aims for a negotiated complexity, but met with resistance, particularly from a senior Hamas official who refuted it as a humbling surrender.

Escalating violence persisted beyond Gaza's confines. In Jerusalem, a tragic assault by Palestinian gunmen at a bus stop resulted in six fatalities and numerous injuries, amplifying the charged atmosphere already ignited by Hamas' early October attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

