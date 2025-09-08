Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Child's Play Turns Fatal

A five-year-old boy named Devanshu tragically lost his life in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district after accidentally shooting himself with a country-made pistol found at home. The police have booked the boy's father for possessing an illegal firearm and are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:54 IST
Tragic Accident: Child's Play Turns Fatal
boy
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartrending incident from Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, a five-year-old boy named Devanshu lost his life after accidentally shooting himself with a country-made pistol. The tragedy unfolded when the boy discovered the firearm, stored in a box, while playing at home.

Family members were alarmed by the sound of a gunshot and rushed to the room, only to find Devanshu lying critically injured. He was immediately transported to a private hospital in Chandwaji, where doctors confirmed his death. The unsettling event has cast a pall of grief over the small village of Chhitoli.

Following the incident, local police have charged the boy's father, Mukesh, with illegal possession of a firearm and negligence. Authorities are now probing the origins of the weapon and the circumstances that led to its presence in the home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

 Global
2
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global
3
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
4
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025