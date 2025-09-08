Tragic Accident: Child's Play Turns Fatal

In a heartrending incident from Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, a five-year-old boy named Devanshu lost his life after accidentally shooting himself with a country-made pistol. The tragedy unfolded when the boy discovered the firearm, stored in a box, while playing at home.

Family members were alarmed by the sound of a gunshot and rushed to the room, only to find Devanshu lying critically injured. He was immediately transported to a private hospital in Chandwaji, where doctors confirmed his death. The unsettling event has cast a pall of grief over the small village of Chhitoli.

Following the incident, local police have charged the boy's father, Mukesh, with illegal possession of a firearm and negligence. Authorities are now probing the origins of the weapon and the circumstances that led to its presence in the home.

(With inputs from agencies.)