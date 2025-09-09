Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel Strikes Key Syrian Cities

Israel launched strikes on the cities of Homs, Latakia, and Palmyra in Syria, as reported by Syrian state media. Details on the extent and impact of the strikes are yet unknown. This comes amid ongoing U.S.-mediated talks between Israel and Syria aimed at de-escalating tensions in southern Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 02:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has launched airstrikes targeting critical regions in Syria, including central Homs, the coastal city of Latakia, and the ancient city of Palmyra, according to state-affiliated Syrian media on Monday.

The Israeli government has not provided an official comment on the incident. Meanwhile, Syrian media outlets have remained silent on the scope and repercussions of these aerial attacks.

This military operation is part of a longstanding Israeli campaign targeting Syria's military infrastructure, an effort that has heightened in intensity following recent conflicts in Gaza. Concurrently, Israel and Syria have been holding talks mediated by the United States to mitigate tensions in southern Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

