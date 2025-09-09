Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Xi Jinping Calls for Strategic Communications with North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his willingness to enhance strategic communications and cooperation with North Korea. This came as he congratulated Kim Jong Un on North Korea's foundation anniversary. Their meeting in Beijing aims to strengthen China-DPRK relations and aid North Korea amid ongoing sanctions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has advocated for bolstering strategic communications and cooperation with North Korea, according to a report by North Korean state media KCNA on Tuesday.

Xi extended congratulations to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in celebration of the 77th anniversary of North Korea's founding. In his message, Xi emphasized China's readiness to enhance China-DPRK relations and the socialist cause through intensified communications and collaboration.

The meeting between these nuclear-armed neighbors in Beijing marked an effort to improve relations at a time when North Korea seeks economic aid under persistent sanctions. By fostering closer ties with China, Kim aims to diversify North Korea's diplomatic engagements beyond its Russian linkages, experts note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

