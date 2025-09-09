Recruitment Scandal Unveiled: Multiple District Appointments Under One Name

An FIR has been filed in Lucknow, highlighting alleged malpractices during the 2016 recruitment of X-ray technicians in Uttar Pradesh's health department. Officials revealed that a single individual secured positions across various districts using the same identity.

The complaint, presented by Dr Ranjana Khare of the Directorate General of Medical and Health Services, accuses the suspect of using forged documents to impersonate Arpit Singh, listed in the 2016 recruitment roster by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

As per the FIR at Wazirganj police station, this fraudulent activity led to employments in multiple districts since 2016, imposing a financial burden on the state. Authorities have initiated a probe under relevant IPC sections, and are committed to taking stringent action against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)