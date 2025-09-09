Left Menu

Recruitment Scandal Unveiled: Multiple District Appointments Under One Name

An FIR has been lodged in Lucknow over allegations of malpractice in the 2016 recruitment of X-ray technicians in Uttar Pradesh. Under the same name, one person reportedly secured jobs in multiple districts, using forged documents to impersonate a candidate, causing financial loss to the state exchequer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-09-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 08:47 IST
Recruitment Scandal Unveiled: Multiple District Appointments Under One Name
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed in Lucknow, highlighting alleged malpractices during the 2016 recruitment of X-ray technicians in Uttar Pradesh's health department. Officials revealed that a single individual secured positions across various districts using the same identity.

The complaint, presented by Dr Ranjana Khare of the Directorate General of Medical and Health Services, accuses the suspect of using forged documents to impersonate Arpit Singh, listed in the 2016 recruitment roster by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

As per the FIR at Wazirganj police station, this fraudulent activity led to employments in multiple districts since 2016, imposing a financial burden on the state. Authorities have initiated a probe under relevant IPC sections, and are committed to taking stringent action against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Japan Trade Deal: Tariffs Lowered, Investments Boosted

U.S.-Japan Trade Deal: Tariffs Lowered, Investments Boosted

 Global
2
Gold prices hit record Rs 1.10 lakh per 10 grams mark in futures market.

Gold prices hit record Rs 1.10 lakh per 10 grams mark in futures market.

 Global
3
Sandro Tonali's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Thrilling Victory for Italy Against Israel

Sandro Tonali's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Thrilling Victory for Italy Aga...

 Hungary
4
Pakistan's Growing Surveillance: A Chilling Union of Technology and Authority

Pakistan's Growing Surveillance: A Chilling Union of Technology and Authorit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025