Left Menu

Forgery Fallout: Public Works Fraud Unveiled

Two individuals have been remanded in custody in Thane over a financial fraud involving a forged Rs 111.63 crore cheque purportedly from the Public Works Department. After bail, the Economic Offences Wing sought further investigation. The High Court endorsed an extended police custody till December 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:07 IST
Forgery Fallout: Public Works Fraud Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, two individuals have been remanded by the Jawhar court in Thane till December 29, in connection with a high-profile forgery and financial fraud case involving the Public Works Department (PWD), a police official disclosed on Thursday.

The controversy centers around a forged cheque, valued at Rs 111.63 crore, allegedly issued in the name of the Public Works Department. The cheque was initially deposited by the accused, Yajnesh Dinkar Ambhire, on November 28, but went uncleared. Subsequently, Nilesh Ramesh Padwale, owner of a construction firm, attempted to cash the disputed cheque. The fraud unraveled after it was confirmed that the PWD had never issued such a cheque, officials revealed.

Executive Engineer Nitin Bhoye subsequently lodged a police complaint leading to charges of cheating and forgery. Despite their initial release on bail, the Palghar police filed for additional custody to complete investigations. This plea was upheld by the Bombay High Court after the accused contested the decision, resulting in an extended custody period approved by the local judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digvijaya Singh Stirs Political Storm with Praise for BJP's Organizational Strength

Digvijaya Singh Stirs Political Storm with Praise for BJP's Organizational S...

 India
2
Scheib's Breathtaking Comeback: A Remarkable Victory on Home Snow

Scheib's Breathtaking Comeback: A Remarkable Victory on Home Snow

 Global
3
Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Voter List Removal Sparks BJP Infighting

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Voter List Removal Sparks BJP Infighting

 India
4
Reviving Roots: Modi Government's Impact on Kashmiri Pandits

Reviving Roots: Modi Government's Impact on Kashmiri Pandits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025