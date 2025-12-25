Forgery Fallout: Public Works Fraud Unveiled

In a significant legal development, two individuals have been remanded by the Jawhar court in Thane till December 29, in connection with a high-profile forgery and financial fraud case involving the Public Works Department (PWD), a police official disclosed on Thursday.

The controversy centers around a forged cheque, valued at Rs 111.63 crore, allegedly issued in the name of the Public Works Department. The cheque was initially deposited by the accused, Yajnesh Dinkar Ambhire, on November 28, but went uncleared. Subsequently, Nilesh Ramesh Padwale, owner of a construction firm, attempted to cash the disputed cheque. The fraud unraveled after it was confirmed that the PWD had never issued such a cheque, officials revealed.

Executive Engineer Nitin Bhoye subsequently lodged a police complaint leading to charges of cheating and forgery. Despite their initial release on bail, the Palghar police filed for additional custody to complete investigations. This plea was upheld by the Bombay High Court after the accused contested the decision, resulting in an extended custody period approved by the local judiciary.

