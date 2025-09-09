Left Menu

U.S.-Japan Trade Deal: Tariffs Lowered, Investments Boosted

U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods, including cars, will be lowered by September 16 following a trade deal between Washington and Tokyo. While some uncertainties remain, particularly concerning pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, the deal entails a $550 billion investment package aimed at fostering U.S.-bound projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:15 IST
U.S.-Japan Trade Deal: Tariffs Lowered, Investments Boosted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant trade development, U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods, notably cars and auto parts, are set to decrease by September 16, according to Japan's tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa.

A U.S. Federal Register document dated September 9 detailed the executive order by President Trump, formally confirming the new trade terms, which will see tariffs on Japanese goods reduced to 15%. This agreement promises a $550 billion investment package to benefit U.S.-bound initiatives.

Despite resolving some uncertainties, Akazawa highlighted that discussions are ongoing, particularly regarding pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. A joint statement underlines Japan's advantageous position in tariff rates, though Japan continues to lobby for formal commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold prices hit record Rs 1.10 lakh per 10 grams mark in futures market.

Gold prices hit record Rs 1.10 lakh per 10 grams mark in futures market.

 Global
2
Sandro Tonali's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Thrilling Victory for Italy Against Israel

Sandro Tonali's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Thrilling Victory for Italy Aga...

 Hungary
3
Pakistan's Growing Surveillance: A Chilling Union of Technology and Authority

Pakistan's Growing Surveillance: A Chilling Union of Technology and Authorit...

 Global
4
Next Generation Stars: Soccer Legacy Continues with Berhalter and Klinsmann

Next Generation Stars: Soccer Legacy Continues with Berhalter and Klinsmann

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025