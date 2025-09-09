PM Modi's Commitment Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted his administration's unwavering support for flood-affected citizens as he embarked on a visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to assess the situation first-hand.

During this one-day visit, officials confirmed that PM Modi would conduct an aerial examination of Punjab's flood-damaged regions, followed by ground-level discussions with senior officials in Gurdaspur. Here, he will meet flood survivors and disaster response teams.

The flooding in Punjab, exacerbated by relentless rain and overflowing rivers such as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, marks one of the most severe disasters in recent years, with casualty figures escalating to 51 and extensive agricultural damage reported.

