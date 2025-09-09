Counterfeit Chaos: Tailor Turned Currency Conman Arrested

In a significant crime bust, police apprehended Sahil Hasan for distributing counterfeit currency among local shopkeepers. Seventy-thousand rupees in fake notes were confiscated, according to senior police reports.

Superintendent Rajesh Dwivedi disclosed that Sahil, previously a jeans tailor in Delhi, became involved with a man named Fazil, from whom he acquired Rs 1 lakh in counterfeit bills in return for genuine currency worth Rs 50,000.

The authorities, who discovered the operation began on September 3, are intensifying efforts to dismantle the counterfeit currency network. Prior instances of similar fraudulent activities have been identified in the district, indicating a wider operational scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)