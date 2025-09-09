Gaza City on Edge: Israeli Leaflets Fuel Evacuation Chaos

In the devastated landscape of Gaza City, Israeli forces airdropped leaflets on Tuesday urging residents to evacuate, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. This move comes as Israel prepares a major assault to eradicate Hamas, targeting what it claims are the group's final bastions within the city.

With Gaza's health officials organizing the evacuation of major hospitals, residents faced chaos and confusion over where to find safe refuge from the relentless bombardments. Some families, torn between staying or moving to already crowded southern areas, expressed anguish over their limited options, while international calls for a ceasefire mount.

The Israeli military action and resulting displacement crisis have ignited international criticism and warnings of increased civilian suffering. As European nations vow to recognize Palestinian statehood, key players continue to demand urgent resolution to avert further humanitarian catastrophe as Israel intensifies its military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)