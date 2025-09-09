Families Challenge Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case

Families of victims of the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast have approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the acquittal of seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The call for reevaluation by Nisar Ahmed Sayyed Bilal and others suggests a miscarriage of justice.

The devastating explosion near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, claimed the lives of six individuals and injured 101 others. Petitioners argue that the special NIA court's July 31 ruling erred in law, as it failed to convict the accused despite evidence of their extremist intent to target the Muslim community.

Critics of the verdict point out that the judgment relied on doubt over suspicion rather than robust proof. With loopholes in the prosecution's narrative flagged, the court found insufficient grounds for conviction, underlining the need to uphold justice for the victims.

