Nepal's Social Media Crackdown Ignites Global Debate on Internet Freedom

Nepal's temporary ban on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube, following their non-compliance with government regulations, sparked protests and unrest. The incident reflects a global trend of diminishing internet freedoms. Critics argue such restrictions serve as censorship, while governments defend them as regulatory necessities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:09 IST
Nepal's Social Media Crackdown Ignites Global Debate on Internet Freedom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's recent suspension of key social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, prompted protests that resulted in at least 19 casualties. The government attributed the block to non-compliance with its registration requirements.

Analysts suggest this move is symptomatic of a global pattern where states increasingly curb online freedoms to control narratives.

Authorities defend such regulations as efforts to make platforms accountable, but critics label them as censorship tools. The situation contributed to a sharp rise in VPN usage, highlighting ongoing struggles in balancing regulation with free expression.

