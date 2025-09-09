Nepal's Social Media Crackdown Ignites Global Debate on Internet Freedom

Nepal's recent suspension of key social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, prompted protests that resulted in at least 19 casualties. The government attributed the block to non-compliance with its registration requirements.

Analysts suggest this move is symptomatic of a global pattern where states increasingly curb online freedoms to control narratives.

Authorities defend such regulations as efforts to make platforms accountable, but critics label them as censorship tools. The situation contributed to a sharp rise in VPN usage, highlighting ongoing struggles in balancing regulation with free expression.