Left Menu

Medical Colleges on High Alert: Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuation in Mandi and Chamba

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Mandi and Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba were evacuated after receiving bomb threats. Authorities reported emails indicating explosive devices. Bomb squads investigated, but similar threats earlier this year proved to be hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:16 IST
Medical Colleges on High Alert: Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuation in Mandi and Chamba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Mandi and Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba were put on high alert after receiving bomb threats on Tuesday, according to police reports.

The hospitals received emails indicating that "four RDX 800-silicon base fuses are purposely doped" to cause minimal casualties. In response, law enforcement secured the areas and initiated a thorough search.

Both hospitals were evacuated, and bomb disposal and dog squads conducted intensive inspections of the premises. Although similar threats had targeted major government institutions earlier this year, they were eventually deemed hoaxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan's Strategic Simplicity: Rashid Khan's Focus for Asia Cup Success

Afghanistan's Strategic Simplicity: Rashid Khan's Focus for Asia Cup Success

 United Arab Emirates
2
Nepal's Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Shake the Nation Amidst Political Upheaval

Nepal's Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Shake the Nation Amidst Political Upheaval

 India
3
Jharkhand Paves Way for Transgender Inclusivity with Comprehensive Survey

Jharkhand Paves Way for Transgender Inclusivity with Comprehensive Survey

 India
4
Bond Markets Remain Calm Amid French Government Chaos

Bond Markets Remain Calm Amid French Government Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High ESG scores don’t guarantee more accurate financial forecasts

Data and cost barriers blocking AI’s sustainable construction potential

Cloud-based AI platform boosts greenhouse crop monitoring

EHR system hacks surge as network servers and email become weak links

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025