Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Mandi and Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba were put on high alert after receiving bomb threats on Tuesday, according to police reports.

The hospitals received emails indicating that "four RDX 800-silicon base fuses are purposely doped" to cause minimal casualties. In response, law enforcement secured the areas and initiated a thorough search.

Both hospitals were evacuated, and bomb disposal and dog squads conducted intensive inspections of the premises. Although similar threats had targeted major government institutions earlier this year, they were eventually deemed hoaxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)