Urgent Appeal for Afghanistan's Earthquake Survivors Amidst Donor Dilemmas

The United Nations is seeking $139.6 million for half a million Afghans affected by recent earthquakes. Over 2,200 people died, and thousands are homeless. The U.N.'s appeal faces challenges due to donor hesitations linked to the Taliban's policies. Colder temperatures could worsen conditions if aid is delayed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:19 IST
The United Nations urgently seeks $139.6 million to aid half a million people impacted by Afghanistan's recent devastating earthquakes. More than 2,200 fatalities and countless others left homeless highlight the severity of the disaster.

U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Indrika Ratwatte emphasized the pressing need for international donors to put aside reservations regarding the Taliban and prioritize the Afghan people. "This is a crisis where the international community must show deep solidarity," he stated, warning of the harsh conditions that the approaching winter could bring to affected remote areas.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, now compounded by insufficient funding and grounded aid flights, faces additional obstacles due to the Taliban's policies, notably towards women, complicating female aid workers' involvement, as highlighted by the World Health Organization. Despite these challenges, efforts to include women in relief teams continue.

