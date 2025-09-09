Urgent Appeal for Afghanistan's Earthquake Survivors Amidst Donor Dilemmas

The United Nations urgently seeks $139.6 million to aid half a million people impacted by Afghanistan's recent devastating earthquakes. More than 2,200 fatalities and countless others left homeless highlight the severity of the disaster.

U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Indrika Ratwatte emphasized the pressing need for international donors to put aside reservations regarding the Taliban and prioritize the Afghan people. "This is a crisis where the international community must show deep solidarity," he stated, warning of the harsh conditions that the approaching winter could bring to affected remote areas.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, now compounded by insufficient funding and grounded aid flights, faces additional obstacles due to the Taliban's policies, notably towards women, complicating female aid workers' involvement, as highlighted by the World Health Organization. Despite these challenges, efforts to include women in relief teams continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)