Raj Kundra in Legal Quagmire: Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegation

Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, finds himself embroiled in a financial scandal as the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has summoned him in connection with an alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case.

Kundra and Shetty were implicated in a case filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who accuses them of misappropriating funds under a loan-cum-investment scheme with their company.

Despite providing a personal guarantee, Shilpa Shetty stepped down as director before insolvency proceedings began, further complicating the matter. The EOW has issued a Look-Out Circular and awaits Kundra's statement on September 15.

