Musical Voyage on the Brahmaputra Marks Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has launched a grand cultural initiative titled “Bistirna Parore: A Musical Voyage from Sadiya to Dhubri” to commemorate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The unique river journey was flagged off at Guijan ghat in Tinsukia with a vibrant celebration that brought together art, culture, and music on the banks of the Brahmaputra.

A Tribute to the Bard of the Brahmaputra

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, in a video message, described Dr. Bhupen Hazarika as a cultural torchbearer whose voice captured the essence of the people of Assam and the Northeast. He emphasized that Bhupen Da’s songs carried messages of humanity, unity, and brotherhood across borders, while also reflecting the lives and struggles of communities along the Brahmaputra. “His music immortalized the hopes, dreams, joys, and sorrows of the people. The river that inspired him now flows with his legacy through this cultural voyage,” the Minister said.

Celebrations Begin at Guijan Ghat

The flag-off ceremony at Guijan ghat witnessed a traditional welcome, where dignitaries were felicitated and renowned artistes such as Padma Dulal Manki, Dharmendra Baruah, and Kajal Dev enthralled the audience with soulful performances. Guests included Ponakan Baruah, MLA of Chabua; Pulak Gohain, Chairman, Assam State Housing Board; Lakhya Konwar, General Secretary, Assam Olympic Association; and several prominent regional leaders.

A cultural troupe and a live musical band embarked on the river voyage, which will travel through key ghats across Assam, bringing communities together in the spirit of Dr. Hazarika’s music.

Cultural Evening at Bogibeel Ghat

Later the same evening, the voyage reached Bogibeel ghat in Dibrugarh, where a colourful cultural program was held. The celebrations included quiz and painting competitions, paying tribute to Dr. Hazarika’s multifaceted genius as a singer, composer, poet, and thinker.

Video tributes were shared by personalities such as Samar Hazarika, Syed Sadulla, Lohit Gogoi, Hrishikesh Goswami, and Ragini Kavthekar from Maharashtra. Cultural performances by Moran, Motok, Tea Tribe, Sonowal Kachari, Hajong, and Chutia communities showcased Assam’s diverse traditions. Eminent singer Nilakshi Neog captivated the audience with renditions of Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless songs, carrying forward his legacy of social justice, equality, and cultural unity.

Among the dignitaries present were Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA of Khuwang; Prabin Bora, Director (I/C), IWAI; Ujjal Phukan, Deputy Mayor, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation; Rituparna Baruah, Chairman, Assam Tourism Development Corporation; and Bikul Deka, Chairman, Assam Petrochemicals Ltd.

Legacy of a Cultural Unifier

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, fondly remembered as the “Bard of the Brahmaputra,” remains one of India’s greatest cultural icons. His compositions transcended boundaries of geography and language, echoing universal values of equality, peace, and brotherhood. Through his music, he elevated the cultural heritage of Assam and Northeast India to the global stage, inspiring generations to embrace unity in diversity.

The ongoing river journey not only honours his centenary but also serves as a cultural bridge, connecting people through the shared language of music and art—just as Dr. Hazarika envisioned.

Upcoming Schedule of the Voyage

Bogibeel, Dibrugarh – 8th September

Silghat, Tezpur – 11th September

Pandu, Guwahati – 15th September

IWAI Jetty, Jogighopa – (To be updated)

The voyage will culminate with large-scale celebrations across Assam, reinforcing Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless message that music and culture can unite people beyond barriers of caste, creed, and geography.