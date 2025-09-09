Kubayi Reaffirms South Africa’s Call for Rule of Law in Global Affairs at AALCO

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has reaffirmed South Africa’s longstanding commitment to dialogue, cooperation, and respect for international law as the cornerstone of its foreign policy. Speaking at the 63rd Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO) Conference in Kampala, Uganda, Kubayi warned that the current global legal framework is “under threat” and urged nations from Asia and Africa to unite in defending multilateralism and the rule of law.

South Africa’s Foreign Policy Principles

Kubayi emphasized that South Africa’s foreign policy is guided by the belief that disputes between nations must be settled through dialogue rather than force. She stressed that “the rule of law, not power, must guide international relations,” underscoring Pretoria’s view that international institutions remain vital to maintaining peace and justice.

She highlighted the centrality of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in resolving disputes and the International Criminal Court (ICC) in combating impunity for serious crimes. However, she cautioned that these institutions can only function effectively if states respect their authority and comply with rulings.

Call for Multilateral Reform

The Minister expressed deep concern over the weakening of international mechanisms, pointing to the UN Security Council’s recurring paralysis in the face of mass atrocities. She argued that this reflects the urgent need for reform to make the Council more representative, democratic, and effective.

Kubayi also criticized punitive measures taken against ICC officials, noting that such actions erode the independence of international justice mechanisms and undermine global confidence in fair legal processes. She insisted that defending these institutions is a collective responsibility that requires solidarity across continents.

The Role of Asia and Africa

South Africa, as a key member of AALCO, urged the organization to play a stronger role in amplifying the shared voice of Asia and Africa in global debates. Kubayi called on member states to reaffirm their commitment to the Bandung Principles—sovereignty, equality, and peaceful coexistence—which she said are increasingly under siege.

“As lawyers, we must build the confidence and summon hope for peoples across the world that the international justice system is effective,” she told delegates, urging them to resist efforts that fragment the international order and instead work toward equity and solidarity.

Upholding Human Dignity and Justice

Kubayi concluded her address by reaffirming South Africa’s vision of an inclusive and just world order, where international law is respected and human dignity is upheld. She insisted that multilateral institutions must serve all nations equally, rather than reflect the dominance of a few powerful states.

“Our presence here as States must amplify the collective voice of Asia and Africa at this critical juncture, not only in this hall, but also outside of it – defending the rule of law and advancing an international order founded on justice, equity, and human dignity,” she said.

Her remarks reflected South Africa’s broader foreign policy agenda: supporting multilateralism, advocating for reform in global institutions, and pushing back against unilateralism and disregard for human rights.