Mystery Blasts Shake Doha

A series of explosions rocked Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday according to eyewitness accounts. Smoke was observed rising over the Katara District, causing concern among residents. Authorities have yet to release official statements regarding the cause of the blasts.

Updated: 09-09-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Qatar

Residents of Doha were on edge Tuesday as a series of explosions echoed through the city, eyewitnesses told Reuters. The incidents were particularly noticeable in the Katara District, where smoke was seen ascending into the sky.

The mysterious blasts have left the community concerned, though officials have yet to provide detailed information about the events or their implications.

The silence from authorities has only fueled speculation, as residents await clarity on the source and impact of the explosions.

