Mystery Blasts Shake Doha

Residents of Doha were on edge Tuesday as a series of explosions echoed through the city, eyewitnesses told Reuters. The incidents were particularly noticeable in the Katara District, where smoke was seen ascending into the sky.

The mysterious blasts have left the community concerned, though officials have yet to provide detailed information about the events or their implications.

The silence from authorities has only fueled speculation, as residents await clarity on the source and impact of the explosions.