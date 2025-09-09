Gold Smuggling Racket Busted on India-China Border
An investigation into a gold-smuggling operation active across the India-China border reveals that 1,000 kg of gold, valued at Rs 800 crore, was smuggled into India. The operation allegedly involves a Chinese, Tibetans, and locals, with payments made via cryptocurrency.
- Country:
- India
An elaborate gold-smuggling racket has been uncovered on the India-China border, with more than 1,000 kg of gold worth Rs 800 crore illegally brought into India, authorities reveal.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act after 108 kg of foreign gold bars were seized by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Ladakh in July.
Further investigations reveal that a Chinese national, Bhu-Chum-Chum, orchestrated the smuggling alongside mastermind Tendu Tashi in India, using cryptocurrency for transactions. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence detained ten individuals under the COFEPOSA Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Avalanche hits Siachen base camp in Ladakh; three soldiers killed: Officials.
Leh Apex Body to Resume Protests with Multi-Religious Prayer Meet in Ladakh
Leh Apex Body Revives Agitation for Ladakh Demands
Bridging Gaps: Transforming Ladakh into a Model of Progress and Connectivity
Army rescues 2 South Korean mountaineers in Ladakh; 1 dies