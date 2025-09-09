Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Racket Busted on India-China Border

An investigation into a gold-smuggling operation active across the India-China border reveals that 1,000 kg of gold, valued at Rs 800 crore, was smuggled into India. The operation allegedly involves a Chinese, Tibetans, and locals, with payments made via cryptocurrency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:37 IST
Gold Smuggling Racket Busted on India-China Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elaborate gold-smuggling racket has been uncovered on the India-China border, with more than 1,000 kg of gold worth Rs 800 crore illegally brought into India, authorities reveal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act after 108 kg of foreign gold bars were seized by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Ladakh in July.

Further investigations reveal that a Chinese national, Bhu-Chum-Chum, orchestrated the smuggling alongside mastermind Tendu Tashi in India, using cryptocurrency for transactions. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence detained ten individuals under the COFEPOSA Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SAT Demands Sebi's Clarification on Withheld Documents in Jane Street Case

SAT Demands Sebi's Clarification on Withheld Documents in Jane Street Case

 India
2
Germany Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Patriot Systems and Deep-Strike Initiative

Germany Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Patriot Systems and Deep-Strike Initia...

 United Kingdom
3
Brazil's Supreme Court Trial: Ex-President Bolsonaro Accused of Leading Criminal Group

Brazil's Supreme Court Trial: Ex-President Bolsonaro Accused of Leading Crim...

 Global
4
Bureaucrats Battle Cybercrime: Fake Accounts on the Rise

Bureaucrats Battle Cybercrime: Fake Accounts on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025