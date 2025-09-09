Left Menu

Congress Urges National Disaster Status for Uttarakhand Calamities

The Congress has urged the Central government to designate recent calamities in Uttarakhand as a national disaster and allocate a Rs 20,000 crore relief package for recovery. Heavy rains have caused significant devastation, and the party demands immediate assistance for affected families and a thorough assessment of damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:42 IST
Congress Urges National Disaster Status for Uttarakhand Calamities
The Congress party has called on the Central government to recognize the recent natural calamities that struck Uttarakhand as a national disaster. They further urged for a relief package of Rs 20,000 crore to aid in the reconstruction of areas devastated by cloudbursts, landslides, and land subsidence.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Congress president Karan Mahara highlighted the extent of damages across the hill districts due to relentless rains. He noted that cloudburst incidents have severely disrupted life in districts such as Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Pauri.

Mahara emphasized the need for immediate financial assistance worth Rs 10 lakh per family affected by these disasters. He also recommended sending a team of geologists and scientists to study and find sustainable solutions to prevent future disasters in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

