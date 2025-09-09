Congress Urges National Disaster Status for Uttarakhand Calamities

The Congress party has called on the Central government to recognize the recent natural calamities that struck Uttarakhand as a national disaster. They further urged for a relief package of Rs 20,000 crore to aid in the reconstruction of areas devastated by cloudbursts, landslides, and land subsidence.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Congress president Karan Mahara highlighted the extent of damages across the hill districts due to relentless rains. He noted that cloudburst incidents have severely disrupted life in districts such as Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Pauri.

Mahara emphasized the need for immediate financial assistance worth Rs 10 lakh per family affected by these disasters. He also recommended sending a team of geologists and scientists to study and find sustainable solutions to prevent future disasters in the region.

