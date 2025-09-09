Tense Courtroom Testimony in RPF Train Shooting Incident

A gripping courtroom testimony unfolded as a witness recounted the harrowing events of a July 2023 incident involving former RPF personnel aboard a moving train. The witness, traveling with his family, described the moment when the accused, Chetansinh Chaudhary, allegedly pointed a weapon at them.

The dramatic account detailed how the witness, with his wife and children in tow, witnessed a woman alerting the train carriage of a shooting. The following moments saw Chaudhary entering the coach with a service rifle, causing panic among passengers.

Chaudhary's alleged actions included the fatal shooting of four individuals, including his senior colleague. Present in court, the witness emphatically identified Chaudhary as the gunman amidst defense challenges, as proceedings continued under the scrutiny of Indian Penal Code and Railways Act provisions.

