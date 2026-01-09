Left Menu

Courtroom Chaos: High Drama in Calcutta Over ED-TMC Case

The Calcutta High Court hearing on Enforcement Directorate's search of I-PAC's office was adjourned due to chaos in the courtroom. Justice Suvra Ghosh rescheduled the hearing, rejecting the agency's plea for an early decision. TMC seeks judicial intervention to stop ED's perceived data misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court's proceedings on Friday regarding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) operations at the political consultancy I-PAC's premises were suspended amidst unrest in the courtroom. Justice Suvra Ghosh, responsible for the case, decided to adjourn the hearing to January 14 after unsuccessful attempts to maintain order.

Despite a subsequent plea from the ED for a quicker resolution, the high court's Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul did not intervene with the ongoing judicial process. The petitions by the ED and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) address tensions following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's unexpected presence at the ED operations.

The TMC alleged that the ED aims to improperly handle sensitive information ahead of crucial assembly elections, seeking court intervention against data misuse. Meanwhile, the ED called for CBI involvement, listing Banerjee and state officials in its petition. The TMC's legal action counters the Union of India's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

