In Berlin, approximately 50,000 households were plunged into darkness following a suspected arson attack targeting two pylons in a southeastern district. The incident, which unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday, is under investigation by a special police division focused on politically motivated crimes.

Local reports suggest a possible link between the attack and Tesla's recent announcement of a new development center planned in the Treptow-Koepenick district. This has raised concerns about parallels to a 2024 attack by a far-left group that halted Tesla's operations outside Berlin.

Police spokesperson Anja Dierschke did not dismiss the connection to Tesla's plans, though the company has yet to comment. Since 2011, Berlin authorities have attributed several similar arson cases to left-wing groups, heightening tensions in the city.