India-Bangladesh Talks Push for Expanded Ganges Water Collaboration

During the India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission meeting, Bangladesh advocated for a longer renewal of the Ganga Waters Treaty and more flood data sharing. India expressed commitment to cooperation but emphasized the need for careful assessment and coordination with state governments. Discussions included the creation of a joint flood forecasting system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:55 IST
  • India

The India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission (JRC) convened on Tuesday, with Bangladesh highlighting the need for an extended renewal period for the Ganga Waters Treaty and broader flood data exchange, according to sources.

Indian representatives reaffirmed their commitment to sharing hydrological information and aiding flood management but noted that amending treaty terms requires a nuanced approach involving domestic considerations and state-level coordination, sources revealed.

Bangladesh also called for a 40,000 cusecs water release from February to May, as part of the Ganga Waters Treaty. Indian officials responded that such allocations depend on various technical factors, including the flow availability at the Farakka barrage.

