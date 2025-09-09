India-Bangladesh Talks Push for Expanded Ganges Water Collaboration

The India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission (JRC) convened on Tuesday, with Bangladesh highlighting the need for an extended renewal period for the Ganga Waters Treaty and broader flood data exchange, according to sources.

Indian representatives reaffirmed their commitment to sharing hydrological information and aiding flood management but noted that amending treaty terms requires a nuanced approach involving domestic considerations and state-level coordination, sources revealed.

Bangladesh also called for a 40,000 cusecs water release from February to May, as part of the Ganga Waters Treaty. Indian officials responded that such allocations depend on various technical factors, including the flow availability at the Farakka barrage.