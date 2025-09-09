Left Menu

Karnataka MLA's Betting Scandal Unveiled by ED Seizures

Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra faces ED scrutiny for alleged money laundering through illegal online betting. Accusations include financing international travels from these activities' proceeds. Massive gold seizures and luxury vehicles linked to Veerendra have been uncovered. Legal battles ensue as Veerendra's lawyer challenges ED summons in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra, alleging his involvement in a money laundering operation connected to illegal online betting. The agency claims Veerendra and associates booked international travels costing crores, financed through 'mule' accounts linked to online betting.

Arrested last month in Sikkim during a business trip, Veerendra is under scrutiny as the prime accused in a case accusing him of defrauding the public. The ED's statements point to the intricate diversion of illicit funds across multiple accounts to disguise their true origin.

Conducting fresh searches, the ED seized gold articles valued at Rs 24 crore and brought the total value of seized crime proceeds in the case to over Rs 100 crore. Meanwhile, legal challenges unfold as Veerendra's legal team contests the charges, labeling them baseless. The Karnataka High Court is now involved, considering an interim protection plea from an involved businessman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

