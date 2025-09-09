Assam's Swift Action Plan: Expediting Foreigners' Expulsion

In a move aimed at expediting the removal process of suspected foreigners in Assam, the state cabinet has approved a standard operating procedure (SOP) under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

The procedure empowers district commissioners and additional district commissioners to serve a 10-day notice for suspected foreigners to present documents proving their citizenship. If the officials are convinced of their foreign status, an expulsion order will be issued on the 10th day, effectively fast-tracking the process by bypassing the Foreigners' Tribunals.

However, if officials remain uncertain, cases will proceed to the tribunal. The SOP's introduction follows a Supreme Court order and guidance from the Ministry of Home Affairs, showcasing a significant procedural shift in handling such cases in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)