Left Menu

Bureaucrats Battle Cybercrime: Fake Accounts on the Rise

Fraudsters are creating fake social media accounts, posing as senior bureaucrats to deceive the public. Mathura DM Chandra Prakash Singh's image was misused to create a fake WhatsApp account. After similar cases, Singh reported the incident to the cyber crime unit and issued a public alert for awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:15 IST
Bureaucrats Battle Cybercrime: Fake Accounts on the Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing trend, fraudsters have started creating fake social media profiles impersonating senior government officials to swindle the public, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh discovered that his photo had been used to set up a fraudulent WhatsApp account operated from a Vietnam-based number. Upon discovering this, Singh alerted the cyber crime unit immediately and warned citizens about the scam.

Singh filed a complaint under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. He also shared images of the fake account with media outlets to raise public awareness. Similar fraudulent attempts occurred recently, including one involving another IAS officer in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Controversial Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Controversial Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Qa...

 Global
2
C P Radhakrishnan: From Jharkhand Governor to India's Vice President

C P Radhakrishnan: From Jharkhand Governor to India's Vice President

 India
3
EU and India's Trade Transformation: A Fairtrade Commitment

EU and India's Trade Transformation: A Fairtrade Commitment

 India
4
The Unchanged Heartbeat of the Walker Cup: A Century of Golfing Tradition

The Unchanged Heartbeat of the Walker Cup: A Century of Golfing Tradition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025