Bureaucrats Battle Cybercrime: Fake Accounts on the Rise

In a disturbing trend, fraudsters have started creating fake social media profiles impersonating senior government officials to swindle the public, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh discovered that his photo had been used to set up a fraudulent WhatsApp account operated from a Vietnam-based number. Upon discovering this, Singh alerted the cyber crime unit immediately and warned citizens about the scam.

Singh filed a complaint under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. He also shared images of the fake account with media outlets to raise public awareness. Similar fraudulent attempts occurred recently, including one involving another IAS officer in the district.

