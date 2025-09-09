Madlanga Commission Hearings on Criminality, Corruption to Begin Next Week

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System — widely known as the Madlanga Commission — will finally commence its public hearings next week after a short delay. The commission, chaired by Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is tasked with probing allegations of deep-rooted corruption and organised crime within South Africa’s policing and justice institutions.

Background and Mandate

President Cyril Ramaphosa formally proclaimed the commission earlier this year following explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. He alleged that organised crime syndicates have infiltrated the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other organs of state responsible for public safety.

The commission’s terms of reference empower it to investigate these allegations, examine instances of political interference in policing, and assess systemic weaknesses that have enabled criminality within the justice system.

Delay and ICT Challenges

Although hearings were initially scheduled to start at the beginning of September, they were postponed due to delays in procuring critical ICT infrastructure. Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed at a media briefing that these challenges have since been resolved.

“Working together with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, we have taken delivery of most of the physical and ICT infrastructure. Staff have been trained on the systems and have conducted tests to ensure that hardware and software are fit for purpose,” Michaels said.

The systems include cybersecurity protections, secure internet connections, live streaming facilities, transcription and stenography services, as well as a confidential reporting hotline for whistleblowers.

Public Engagement and Confidentiality

The commission has introduced multiple reporting platforms to encourage the public to submit information confidentially, including a hotline (0800 111 369) and a dedicated email address (madlangacommission@behonest.co.za).

However, Michaels and evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC stressed that not all evidence will be shared publicly. “This commission is dealing with allegations that organised criminal syndicates have infiltrated the SAPS and other organs of state. Some of the witnesses are undercover operatives. If their identities are disclosed, there is a very real risk that they will be killed,” Chaskalson cautioned.

He emphasised that while the commission is committed to transparency, protecting human life must take precedence. “This is not an analogous situation to that faced by the Zondo Commission. Our first commitment must always be to the protection of human life.”

First Witness and Evidence Gathering

The commission’s first witness will be Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, whose revelations helped trigger the inquiry. Michaels confirmed that in the interim, evidence leaders and investigators have been in consultations with multiple witnesses and are pursuing leads related to the commission’s mandate.

Some hearings will be open to the public, but others may take place in camera to protect sensitive information and witness safety.

Venue and Significance

The hearings will be held at the main auditorium of the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. Officials say the venue has been equipped with the necessary facilities to handle secure and high-profile proceedings.

The Madlanga Commission is expected to play a pivotal role in uncovering how corruption and organised criminal networks have undermined South Africa’s law enforcement agencies, threatening the rule of law and public safety. Its findings and recommendations are likely to have far-reaching implications for policing, governance, and accountability in the country.