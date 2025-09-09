Left Menu

U.S. Poverty and Income Metrics Show Stability in 2024

The U.S. poverty rate remained stable at 12.9% in 2024, as reported by the Census Bureau. The supplemental poverty measure also showed little change. Additionally, 8% of the U.S. population lacked health insurance, and real median household income was $83,730, consistent with 2023 figures.

09-09-2025
The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday that the main poverty rate in the United States held steady at 12.9% for 2024, mirroring last year's figures. This measure, which accounts for government assistance and household expenses, marked 35.9 million Americans as living in poverty.

Alongside this, the official poverty rate, a slightly narrower metric, was recorded at 10.6%, representing a 0.4% decrease from 2023. Meanwhile, data on health insurance revealed that 8% of Americans, equivalent to 27.1 million people, went without coverage at some point during 2024.

In terms of income, real median household income stood at $83,730, a figure almost unchanged from the previous year. These statistics underline a period of relative economic stability, despite ongoing challenges in healthcare access for a segment of the population.

