U.S. Poverty and Income Metrics Show Stability in 2024

The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday that the main poverty rate in the United States held steady at 12.9% for 2024, mirroring last year's figures. This measure, which accounts for government assistance and household expenses, marked 35.9 million Americans as living in poverty.

Alongside this, the official poverty rate, a slightly narrower metric, was recorded at 10.6%, representing a 0.4% decrease from 2023. Meanwhile, data on health insurance revealed that 8% of Americans, equivalent to 27.1 million people, went without coverage at some point during 2024.

In terms of income, real median household income stood at $83,730, a figure almost unchanged from the previous year. These statistics underline a period of relative economic stability, despite ongoing challenges in healthcare access for a segment of the population.