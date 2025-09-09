Left Menu

Delhi Court Upholds 20-Year Sentence in Disturbing Intra-Familial Abuse Case

The Delhi High Court confirmed a 20-year sentence for a man who raped and impregnated his minor sister. The court highlighted the grave nature of intra-familial abuse, directing support and counselling for the victim and family, and emphasized that a child's safety cannot be compromised.

The Delhi High Court has reaffirmed a 20-year jail sentence for a man found guilty of raping and impregnating his minor sister, recognizing the gravity of his breach of trust. Justice Sanjeev Narula expressed that such cases not only shatter families but often silence the very victims laws aim to protect.

The verdict illuminated the complexity and silence surrounding intra-familial abuse, as the victim and her family stood together in court, not pressing charges against the brother. Despite reallocating the accusation initially, DNA evidence proved the man's culpability beyond doubt, leading to his sentencing under the POCSO Act.

The court instructed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to extend counselling to the survivor and her family, emphasizing educational and medical support, while ensuring the incarcerated brother receives suitable rehabilitation. A compensation of Rs 13.5 lakh was also endorsed for the survivor by the trial court.

