PM Modi Announces Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Flood-Hit Punjab

In a significant relief effort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a Rs 1,600 crore financial assistance package for Punjab, a state grappling with devastating floods reminiscent of those experienced in 1988. This announcement comes on top of the Rs 12,000 crore already allocated for relief efforts in the state.

During his visit, the Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and attended a key meeting with local officials and representatives, emphasizing the central government's commitment to aiding the state's recovery. Additionally, Modi announced ex-gratia payments for those who lost their lives or were injured.

Modi's statements underscored the government's intention to adopt a multi-faceted approach to aid Punjab's recovery, including rebuilding infrastructure and extending agricultural support. Urging immediate action, Modi stressed the importance of cooperation between the central and state governments to ensure comprehensive and effective relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)