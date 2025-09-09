Crackdown on Dabba Trading: ED Seizes Assets Worth Over Rs 34 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth more than Rs 34 crore in a significant clampdown on dabba trading activities. This illegal trading, involving multiple entities, has been operating outside regulatory oversight, posing a threat to financial systems.

The current investigation by the ED starts with an FIR from Indore's Lasudia police station, pinpointing key figures involved in these underground trading networks. These individuals include Vishal Agnihotri, Tarun Shrivastava, and others connected through extensive operations across India.

The ED's actions are rooted in tracing and freezing assets linked to these illegal activities. Over Rs 58.39 crore has been seized to date, revealing the scale of the unlawful operations and the agency's commitment to tackling financial crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)