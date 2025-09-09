Maratha Quota Movement: Satara Gazette Report Expedites Kunbi Certification

The Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation has instructed authorities to deliver a report on the Satara Gazette, responding to demands from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. This move aims to support the implementation of caste-based reservations for the Maratha community, a decision receiving backlash from Other Backward Classes (OBC) organizations regarding the previous government resolution (GR) tied to the Hyderabad Gazette.

The recent directive, discussed during a sub-committee meeting attended by key officials, follows a successful negotiation with Jarange, which led to the suspension of his hunger strike. The sub-committee asked for the report on the Satara Gazette of 1818 to promise Marathas Kunbi caste certification. This development came as the government also emphasized translating ancient scripts to ensure accurate implementation.

As local administrations now focus on training personnel and streamlining application processes for the Kunbi certificates, the district of Beed has emerged as a leader in this effort. The state aims to promptly initiate and extend these practices across various administrations, aligning with the stipulations outlined in the GR issued on September 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)