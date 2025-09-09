Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Hamas Leaders in Qatar Strike

In a significant escalation of its military campaign, Israel launched an airstrike against Hamas leaders in Qatar on Tuesday, broadening its reach to the Gulf State where the Palestinian Islamist group maintains its political base. Qatar, a mediator in the Gaza conflict, denounced the attack as a 'flagrant violation of international law.'

The Israeli assault closely followed a deadly shooting by Hamas' armed wing near Jerusalem, further complicating efforts to broker a ceasefire in the prolonged Gaza conflict. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, both influential regional players, condemned the strike, labeling it as 'cowardly' and as a 'brutal aggression' against Qatari sovereignty.

As tensions rise, Israel continues to issue evacuation orders in Gaza City, heightening fear and instability among residents. The Israeli military aims to dismantle Hamas' remaining strongholds, intensifying a conflict that has also seen Israeli military actions in Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Yemen.

