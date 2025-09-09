Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Hamas Leaders in Qatar Strike

Israel has expanded its military actions by launching an airstrike in Qatar, targeting Hamas leaders. The strike follows a Hamas-claimed shooting in Jerusalem. The attack is likely to impede ceasefire efforts in the ongoing Gaza conflict, drawing widespread condemnation from Gulf states and increasing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:58 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Hamas Leaders in Qatar Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of its military campaign, Israel launched an airstrike against Hamas leaders in Qatar on Tuesday, broadening its reach to the Gulf State where the Palestinian Islamist group maintains its political base. Qatar, a mediator in the Gaza conflict, denounced the attack as a 'flagrant violation of international law.'

The Israeli assault closely followed a deadly shooting by Hamas' armed wing near Jerusalem, further complicating efforts to broker a ceasefire in the prolonged Gaza conflict. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, both influential regional players, condemned the strike, labeling it as 'cowardly' and as a 'brutal aggression' against Qatari sovereignty.

As tensions rise, Israel continues to issue evacuation orders in Gaza City, heightening fear and instability among residents. The Israeli military aims to dismantle Hamas' remaining strongholds, intensifying a conflict that has also seen Israeli military actions in Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Radhakrishnan's Landmark Victory: Inspiring Leadership and Unity

Radhakrishnan's Landmark Victory: Inspiring Leadership and Unity

 India
2
Canada vs. Israel Davis Cup: Closed Doors Amid Safety Concerns

Canada vs. Israel Davis Cup: Closed Doors Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
3
Ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly: Camera Controversy Fuels Opposition's Protest

Ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly: Camera Controversy Fuels Opposition's Protest

 India
4
Xander Schauffele Welcomes Baby Boy Amid Tour Break

Xander Schauffele Welcomes Baby Boy Amid Tour Break

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025