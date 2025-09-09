Peaceful Resilience in Maddur Amid Communal Tensions
Amid communal clashes during a Ganesh idol immersion in Maddur, tensions were diffused peacefully despite a bandh called by the BJP. Police enforcement remained high with prohibitory orders in place. Authorities committed to maintaining peace and began probing potential conspiracy behind the incident.
- Country:
- India
In Maddur, despite communal tensions following a Ganesh idol immersion procession, peace reigned as the Bharatiya Janata Party's bandh had little effect. Preventive measures, including a large police presence and prohibitory orders, ensured calm on Tuesday.
Authorities, led by district in-charge Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, convened a peace meeting, though notable BJP and JD(S) leaders were absent. Nevertheless, attendees pledged their support for a peaceful Ganesh Visarjan the following day, reinforcing collaborative efforts for harmony.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara vowed decisive action against those behind the stone-pelting incident. Investigations continue into a suspected premeditated conspiracy, with 22 individuals already in judicial custody.
