Peaceful Resilience in Maddur Amid Communal Tensions

In Maddur, despite communal tensions following a Ganesh idol immersion procession, peace reigned as the Bharatiya Janata Party's bandh had little effect. Preventive measures, including a large police presence and prohibitory orders, ensured calm on Tuesday.

Authorities, led by district in-charge Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, convened a peace meeting, though notable BJP and JD(S) leaders were absent. Nevertheless, attendees pledged their support for a peaceful Ganesh Visarjan the following day, reinforcing collaborative efforts for harmony.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara vowed decisive action against those behind the stone-pelting incident. Investigations continue into a suspected premeditated conspiracy, with 22 individuals already in judicial custody.

