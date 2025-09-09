Left Menu

Justice Ignites: The Balasore Self-Immolation Case Unfolds

The Odisha Police's Crime Branch filed a charge-sheet regarding a 20-year-old student's self-immolation, linked to alleged sexual harassment at FM College. Arrests included faculty and student witnesses, with the investigation outlining conspiracy and evidence of harassment. The case remains open as more evidence is sought.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:43 IST
The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has filed a preliminary charge-sheet against multiple individuals in connection with the tragic self-immolation of a 20-year-old female student from Balasore's FM Autonomous College. This grim incident, demanding justice amid allegations of sexual harassment, has sparked widespread national outrage.

According to Iman Kalyani Nayak, the investigating officer from the Crime Against Women and Children Wing, the 504-page charge-sheet submitted at the Balasore sub-divisional judicial magistrate's court encompasses statements from 120 witnesses alongside digital evidence gathered from various gadgets. The police assert that the case remains open, due to ongoing evidence collection and additional individuals' involvement.

Following the victim's death on July 14, the Crime Branch apprehended Samira Kumar Sahoo, an assistant professor, and former principal Dillip Ghose on charges of abetment to suicide. Further arrests included Subhra Sambit Nayak and college student Jyotiprakash Biswal for filming and purportedly encouraging the act. The investigation continues as authorities seek justice for the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

