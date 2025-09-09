Chhattisgarh's Progressive Path: Achieving Sustainable Development Goals
Chhattisgarh's government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, is committed to achieving sustainable development goals as demonstrated in the 2024 SDG Progress Report. The report, unveiled during a state cabinet meeting, highlights improvements in SDG scores and outlines key focus areas such as education, health, and sanitation.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has emphasized the state's commitment to sustainable development, as detailed in the newly released 'Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) State and District Progress Report 2024'. This report, prepared by the Chhattisgarh State Planning Commission, was presented at a state cabinet meeting in Nava Raipur.
According to the report, based on data from 2023-24, Chhattisgarh's composite SDG score rose from 69 in 2023 to 70 in 2024. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's focus on improving key areas, including education, health, nutrition, and sanitation, to achieve these goals.
Finance Minister O P Choudhary highlighted the report's role in guiding future policy implementations and district-level actions. Meanwhile, the State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Amitabh Jain noted that ranking districts with 82 indicators is crucial for informed policymaking.
