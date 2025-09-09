Left Menu

Hamas Leadership Survives Israeli Assault

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas stated that five members were killed in an Israeli attack in Doha. Among the deceased was the son of Hamas's exiled Gaza leader, Khalil al-Hayya. The attack aimed at assassinating the group's ceasefire team, though Hamas's leadership reportedly survived.

Updated: 09-09-2025 23:10 IST
  • Egypt

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, announced on Tuesday that five of its members were killed in an Israeli attack in Doha. The incident also claimed the life of the son of Hamas's exiled Gaza chief, Khalil al-Hayya, marking a severe blow to the organization.

Despite the heavy loss, Hamas claimed that the Israeli operation did not accomplish its primary objective, which was to assassinate the group's ceasefire negotiation team. The group's leadership remained intact, reinforcing its resilience amidst ongoing conflict.

Hamas's political bureau member Suhail al-Hindi reassured Al Jazeera TV that the top-echelons of the group's leadership had emerged unscathed from the Israeli airstrike, maintaining their strategic command and continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

