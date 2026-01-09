Syrian Army Set to Target Aleppo Amid Ceasefire Rejection

The Syrian army declared its intent on Friday to pursue specific targets within Aleppo's Sheikh Maksoud region, according to state media reports. Residents were warned to vacate the area amid rising tensions.

This announcement came on the heels of Kurdish groups refusing to accept ceasefire terms imposed by Damascus. The terms stipulate that Kurdish fighters must retreat from the city to broker peace.

The Syrian army's decision to advance signals a significant escalation in the conflict, raising concerns about further violence in the war-torn region.

