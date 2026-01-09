Syrian Army Set to Target Aleppo Amid Ceasefire Rejection
The Syrian army has announced a targeted operation in Aleppo's Sheikh Maksoud area. State media urges residents to evacuate following Kurdish groups' refusal to comply with Damascus' ceasefire terms that demand the withdrawal of their fighters from the city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:19 IST
The Syrian army declared its intent on Friday to pursue specific targets within Aleppo's Sheikh Maksoud region, according to state media reports. Residents were warned to vacate the area amid rising tensions.
This announcement came on the heels of Kurdish groups refusing to accept ceasefire terms imposed by Damascus. The terms stipulate that Kurdish fighters must retreat from the city to broker peace.
The Syrian army's decision to advance signals a significant escalation in the conflict, raising concerns about further violence in the war-torn region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Honors
Aleppo Tensions: Kurdish Resistance and Government Strikes Threaten Ceasefire
IAEA Pushes for Ceasefire Zone Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Russia's Oreshnik Missile Tests Precautionary Waters in Ukrainian Conflict
Drone Strikes on Foreign Vessels in Southern Odesa: A New Conflict Escalation