Nepal Army Takes Control Amid Protests: A Nation in Turmoil
The Nepal Army took control of key locations, including the Tribhuvan International Airport and Singhdurbar, amid widespread protests. Flights were canceled, and violence continued despite Prime Minister Oli's resignation. The army appealed for public cooperation to restore peace.
The Nepal Army on Tuesday assumed control over crucial infrastructures including Tribhuvan International Airport and the government secretariat, Singhdurbar, as civil unrest escalated across Nepal.
Intense protests led to the cancellation of several flights, with Air India, IndiGo, and Nepal Airlines suspending operations between New Delhi and Kathmandu. Demonstrators also targeted significant locations such as the holy Pashupatinath Temple.
The army issued a statement urging public cooperation, emphasizing the need for peace amidst ongoing violence, despite Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, triggered by public outcry against police casualties and social media restrictions.
