Delhi Rallies for Punjab: Rs 5 Crore Flood Relief Package Unveiled

The Delhi government has stepped up to extend an aid package of Rs 5 crore to the flood-stricken state of Punjab. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured her Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, of unwavering support in managing the crisis.

Punishing floods in Punjab, the worst since 1988, have taken a heavy toll, claiming 52 lives and impacting approximately 4 lakh people. The disaster has affected over 2,000 villages in the state.

Punjab's ongoing struggle is attributed to swollen rivers and heavy rains, with damages surmounting Rs 13,000 crore. The solidarity gesture from Delhi reflects a broader commitment to support families in distress and aid in their recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)