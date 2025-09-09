Left Menu

Delhi Rallies for Punjab: Rs 5 Crore Flood Relief Package Unveiled

In response to devastating floods in Punjab, the Delhi government has extended a Rs 5 crore aid package to assist affected families. The historic floods have claimed 52 lives, affected over 2,000 villages, and caused losses exceeding Rs 13,000 crore. Both states pledge solidarity amid this crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:32 IST
Delhi Rallies for Punjab: Rs 5 Crore Flood Relief Package Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has stepped up to extend an aid package of Rs 5 crore to the flood-stricken state of Punjab. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured her Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, of unwavering support in managing the crisis.

Punishing floods in Punjab, the worst since 1988, have taken a heavy toll, claiming 52 lives and impacting approximately 4 lakh people. The disaster has affected over 2,000 villages in the state.

Punjab's ongoing struggle is attributed to swollen rivers and heavy rains, with damages surmounting Rs 13,000 crore. The solidarity gesture from Delhi reflects a broader commitment to support families in distress and aid in their recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
3
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
4
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025