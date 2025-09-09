Punjab Ministers Deem Central Flood Relief Aid as Insult

Ministers from the AAP government in Punjab have condemned the central government's Rs 1,600 crore relief for the flood-ravaged state, calling it a mere 'cruel joke' and an 'insult' to the citizens. The relief aid, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following an aerial survey, fell drastically short of the Rs 20,000 crore package demanded by the state.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and other Cabinet members criticized the aid as insufficient to address the severe damages and losses exceeding Rs 20,000 crore. The ministers stressed the need for more substantial support, citing the extensive suffering of farmers, laborers, and residents who have been devastated by the floods.

Despite appeals for a comprehensive financial package and the release of pending funds exceeding Rs 60,000 crore from the central government, Punjab leaders remain disappointed by the perceived token gesture. They urge the central authorities to reassess the situation and offer necessary assistance to aid in the recovery of the flood-hit state.

(With inputs from agencies.)