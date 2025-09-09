Left Menu

Punjab Ministers Deem Central Flood Relief Aid as Insult

Ministers from the Punjab AAP government criticized the central government's Rs 1,600 crore flood assistance, labeling it as insufficient and insulting. Despite a demand for Rs 20,000 crore in relief, the announced aid fell short, igniting accusations of apathy from the central authorities towards the flood-hit state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:39 IST
Punjab Ministers Deem Central Flood Relief Aid as Insult
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ministers from the AAP government in Punjab have condemned the central government's Rs 1,600 crore relief for the flood-ravaged state, calling it a mere 'cruel joke' and an 'insult' to the citizens. The relief aid, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following an aerial survey, fell drastically short of the Rs 20,000 crore package demanded by the state.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and other Cabinet members criticized the aid as insufficient to address the severe damages and losses exceeding Rs 20,000 crore. The ministers stressed the need for more substantial support, citing the extensive suffering of farmers, laborers, and residents who have been devastated by the floods.

Despite appeals for a comprehensive financial package and the release of pending funds exceeding Rs 60,000 crore from the central government, Punjab leaders remain disappointed by the perceived token gesture. They urge the central authorities to reassess the situation and offer necessary assistance to aid in the recovery of the flood-hit state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
3
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
4
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025