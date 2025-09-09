Rajasthan's Anti-Conversion Bill Sparks National Debate

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) hailed the passage of the stringent anti-conversion bill in the Rajasthan Assembly as being in the national interest. The bill, passed on Tuesday, proposes significant penalties, including imprisonment of 20 years to life for mass religious conversions conducted through fraud or coercion.

Regional VHP secretary Rajaram emphasized the bill's necessity in safeguarding national unity and security. He highlighted concerns about forced conversions targeting vulnerable communities, particularly Dalits and tribals, and instances such as the tragic case in Khairthal involving a married woman.

The legislation introduces severe punishments for fraudulent conversions, with hefty fines and potential property confiscation. It also mandates prior notification for voluntary conversions to district authorities, signaling a robust approach to addressing this sensitive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)