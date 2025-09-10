UN-Iran Nuclear Inspection Deal: A Step Forward

The U.N. nuclear watchdog leader, Rafael Grossi, has announced an agreement with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, indicating a significant move towards reinstating full-inspection operations in Iran. This marks a notable progression in ensuring oversight of Iran's nuclear activities.

Prominently, Grossi highlighted this development on social media platform X, emphasizing the significance of the practical modalities agreed upon with the Iranian minister in Cairo. This agreement is being hailed as a crucial step forward in international diplomatic efforts.

The accord is being viewed positively by international observers, who see it as an essential stride in bolstering global nuclear security and mitigating longstanding tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear programs.

