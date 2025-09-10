Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Maharashtra

In a decisive move against illegal sand mining, authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district seized two barges and two suction pumps on Tuesday. The equipment, used for unauthorized sand extraction from a creek at Dombivli, was destroyed on-site during an operation led by Kalyan tehsil officials.

The raid, which took place in the vicinity of Mota village, uncovered equipment worth around Rs 34 lakh. Despite facing resistance from those involved in the unauthorized activity, the enforcement team succeeded in dismantling one suction pump that sank due to water released from a boat.

Authorities ensured the equipment could not be reused, neutralizing the remaining barges and a suction pump with a gas cutter. The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal sand mining along the Ulhas river and surrounding creeks, officials asserted.

