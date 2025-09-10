Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Maharashtra

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have seized two barges and suction pumps engaged in illegal sand extraction. The operation, conducted by Kalyan tehsil authorities, resulted in the destruction of Rs 34 lakh worth of equipment. Despite resistance, strict actions are pledged to continue against unlawful activities along the Ulhas river.

Updated: 10-09-2025 00:00 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Maharashtra
In a decisive move against illegal sand mining, authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district seized two barges and two suction pumps on Tuesday. The equipment, used for unauthorized sand extraction from a creek at Dombivli, was destroyed on-site during an operation led by Kalyan tehsil officials.

The raid, which took place in the vicinity of Mota village, uncovered equipment worth around Rs 34 lakh. Despite facing resistance from those involved in the unauthorized activity, the enforcement team succeeded in dismantling one suction pump that sank due to water released from a boat.

Authorities ensured the equipment could not be reused, neutralizing the remaining barges and a suction pump with a gas cutter. The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal sand mining along the Ulhas river and surrounding creeks, officials asserted.



